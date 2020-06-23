Joan M. MillerLebanon - Joan Marie Miller, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Ronald M. Miller. On June 4th, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.Born in Lebanon on January 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Anna Hartman Sechrist. She was an active member of the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church in Jonestown, where she was the chairwoman of the kitchen committee for many years. Joan, along with her husband, enjoyed serving their church. She had been a former employee of Arnold's Boot Shop and GSH Home Healthcare.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Lisa wife of Scott Gingrich; her beloved granddaughter Madeline Grace; sisters Nancy Boyer, and Susan wife of Michael Wolf; brother Bruce husband of Kris Sechrist; sister-in-law Joann wife of Russell Steiner; and her brother-in-law Ernest Miller, all of Lebanon.She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Miller, Jr.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. A time of visiting with the family will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church.