Joan Miller
Cleona - Joan Miller, 95, of Cleona, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Friday, August 10, 1923 to the late Fredrich Titchmark and Florence Titchmark nee Harrington in England. Surviving are husband Marshall D. Miller; grandchildren Tonya spouse of Jermane Wells, Tylor Bergman, Cameron Wells; daughter-in-law Pam Bergman. She was preceded in death by son Brayton Bergman, Jr.; and the last of her 8 sisters. Services will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 6, 2019