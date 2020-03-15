Services
Joan R. Merkey


1925 - 2020
Joan R. Merkey Obituary
Joan R. Merkey

formerly Clay - Joan R. Merkey, 94, formerly of Clay and Mt. Airy, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lebanon Nursing Home in Lebanon, PA.

She was the loving wife of the late Leon J. Merky, who passed away on October 11, 2001, and daughter of the late John and Marie (Warner) Ulrich.

Joan was a member of the Monterey Chapel and the Mt. Airy Fire Co. Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing.

Surviving are six children: Janice Hummel, Leon (Bonnie) Merkey, Carol (Dennis) Kahler, David (Shirley) Merkey, John (the late Beverly) Merkey, and Grace (Richard) Berkheiser; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Orabell (Russell) Bomgardner.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by four siblings: John Jr., Wayne, Betty, and Robert.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Gravenor's, Ephrata, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Wycliffe Bible Translators PO Box 628200 Orlando, FL 32862.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
