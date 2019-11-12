|
|
Joann M. Loser
Lebanon - Joann M. Loser, 86, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Lebanon on June 10, 1933, Joann was the daughter of the late Paul and Lillian (Jurich) Deufel. She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School's Class of 1951 and a faithful member of the Church of St. Cecilia. Joann worked as a teachers aide at Kinder Care for over 20 years and enjoyed following the Phillies and Flyers. She lovingly raised her three children on her own and cherished time spent with her grandchildren, instilling in each of them the importance of God and family.
Joann is survived by three children - Steven J. Loser and his wife Dixie, James G. Loser and his wife Patricia, and Mary A. Marinkov and her husband Gary; five grandchildren - James Jr., Natalie, Kathryn, Holly, and Noah; five great grandchildren; a sister, Frances; and a brother, David. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sr. Paula Deufel, SSJ.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, November 15th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 E. Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon and from 9-10 a.m. on Friday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joann may be made to St. Cecilia's Church at the above address or to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019