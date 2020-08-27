Joanne L. SteinerRichland - Joanne L. Steiner, 44, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home.Born in Hershey on November 24, 1975, she was the daughter of Irvin C. and Sally E. (Hooley) Steiner of Lebanon. Joanne was a member of the Miners Village Mennonite Church.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers Arlin (Carla), Steven (Paige), both of Lebanon, Loren (LaClaria) of Fredericksburg, Laverne (Krista), Lynford (Janelle), David and Lyndall, all of Lebanon; sisters Evelyn (Philip) Weaver, Marilyn (Justin) Hursh, both of Lebanon, and Marlene (Kevin) Martin of Richland; and twenty-eight nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Miners Village Mennonite Church, 108 Rexmont Rd., Lebanon. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.