John A. "Jack" Albert
Cleona - John A. "Jack" Albert, 87, of Cleona, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Blouch) Albert, with whom he celebrated 64 years in marriage.
Jack was born in Wilkes Barre on September 14, 1931 to the late Paul and Ida (Jones) Albert. He was a 1949 Lebanon High School graduate. He was a US Air Force Veteran, serving from 1949-1953. He had worked for ALCOA as a mill operator and as a mechanic at Olmstead Air Force Base. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. He was a Penn State University and Phillies Baseball fan. He enjoyed reading, airplanes, and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Dr. Barbara Albert and her husband Dr. Stephen Voss of Arlington, VA, grandsons, William Voss and John Voss, and a nephew Thomas Albert of Fleetwood. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul A. Albert and Thomas R. Albert.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with military honors. There will be a viewing held Wednesday evening from 6PM-8PM at the funeral home and on Thursday morning from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 346 N. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046, or to a .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019