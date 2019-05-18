Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Lebanon - John A. Dovci, 73, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly at work on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was the husband of Susan C. Hershey Dovci. On December 21st, they celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.

Born in Allegheny Co., on November 30, 1946, he was the son of the late John & Grace Ruggiero Dovci. John retired from the U.S. Army as an E-8,1st Sgt., where he had served for 37 years. Following his retirement in 2002, he worked as a master plumber in Reservation Maintenance at the Gap. During his military career, he was the recipient of many military honors. He served three tours in Vietnam, Desert Storm and following 9/11 he was activated again to serve. He was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church in Hazleton. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family and especially his time with his grandchildren and his Shih Tzu DeeDee.

John was a loving, kind, honorable and giving person that would make sure everyone was well taken care of and happy. He was a pillar of support for his family and would give anything to help a family member and friend in need. Quick with a joke and a laugh, preferring to always look to the positive in people and life. He, along with his laugh and strength, will forever be missed and never forgotten.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son James W. Warrington and his companion Christine of West Hazleton; daughters Jennifer L. Dovci of Lebanon, and Melissa A. wife of Paul Trapani of Westminster, MD; sisters Jeannie Stish of Hazleton and Sherry McGettigan of Camp Hill; and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother Martin and his sister Rebecca McGarry.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 18, 2019
