John A. Hermansky


1954 - 2019
John A. Hermansky Obituary
John A. Hermansky

Lebanon - John A. Hermansky, 65, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. Born in Lebanon on September 3, 1954, John was a son of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Hummel) Hermansky. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and worked as a dietary aide for Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital for 43 years. John was a jokester with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the Beatles, golfing and following his favorite sports teams - the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco Giants.

John is survived by his brother, Stephen M. Hermansky, Jr. and his wife, Marcia; two nephews - Wyatt Hermansky and Eric Benfer; a niece, Erin Ashinghurst; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Benfer.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
