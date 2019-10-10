|
John A. "Jack" Ovates, Jr.
Lebanon - John A. "Jack" Ovates, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lebanon on November 20, 1930, Jack was a son of the late John A. and Margaret E. (Posey) Ovates. An electrician by trade, Jack could fix - or make - just about anything. He loved cars and spent most of his life learning the inner workings of them, creating countless friendships along the way with so many others who had similar interests. Jack gave selflessly of his time and talent and always made his family and friends his first priority. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Hershey Medical Center's Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit for the compassion they showed to Jack; to Sheila Spitzer, his visiting nurse, whose kindness and professionalism was unmatched, and to his countless friends and neighbors who always took the time to check in on Jack, especially Rocky Gill, Vicki Gambi, and Michael Podjed.
John is survived by a sister, Nancy DeLiberty and her husband William; three nephews - Bill DeLiberty and his wife Tammy, Michael DeLiberty and his wife Tracy, and Jeffrey DeLiberty and his wife Brenda; a niece, Beth Ail; six grandnieces and nephews, Matthew and Carly DeLiberty, Jon and Sara DeLiberty, Katherine TenHuisen, and Samantha Gustantino; and six great grandnieces. He was preceded in death by a nephew-in-law, Daniel S. Ail.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14th from 9:30-10:30 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to a . Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019