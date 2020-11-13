John A. Rizzo
Hummelstown - John A. Rizzo, 71, of Hummelstown passed away on October 29th, 2020 in the presence of his family. Born on April 1st, 1949 in Hershey, he was the eldest child of the late Arthur and Marion (Colangelo) Rizzo. John was a loving husband, father, brother, Popsie, coach and friend to so many people in the community and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, and the love of his life, Sherri (Paine) Rizzo; son Mike (Kimberly) Rizzo; daughter Julie Rizzo; grandsons Anthony and Nicholas Rizzo, and Trenton and Joseph Matter; brother Jim (Judy) Rizzo; sister Joyce Rizzo (Ron Freda); mother-in-law Jeanne (Orsini) Paine; brother-in-law Dan Paine and many cousins, nieces and nephews both by blood and those "adopted" through his friendships. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Phil Paine, sister-in-law Charlotte Paine and brother-in-law Jeff Paine.
Due to restrictions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for the family at St. Joan of Arc Church, Hershey with interment at the Hummelstown Cemetery. A celebration of John's life will be announced, at a later date once restrictions have been lifted for large gatherings, to allow for the large number of family and friends to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Mayo Clinic - For Amyloid Research
Attn: Dr. Morie Gertz; 200 First Street SW; Rochester, MN 55905
