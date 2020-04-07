|
John Arden Hackman
Woodstock, IL - John Arden Hackman, of Woodstock, Illinois, son of the late Warren Stauffer and Mary Godshall Hackman, passed away on March 27, 2020. John never regained consciousness after his surgery for a subdural hematoma. He was 83.
He had been working tirelessly for the last four years caring for his wife, Ellen Esther (nee Jones), who suffers from Alzheimer's.
After graduating from the school of social work, he worked for both the Illinois DCFS and private practice until his retirement. He was a founder of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and friend of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). He loved fellowship, playing his dulcimer and singing and telling stories. He was passionate about gardening, biking and tending to his fireplace. Recently he said, "Keep on building bridges and not walls". We will always remember John's hope and call for action.
He is survived by his wife Ellen, son Phillip, and two daughters: Heather (Matthew) Roppel and Heidi Parker and four grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Willard (Nora) of Wellsboro, and Warren of Newmanstown and two sisters, Kathryn (Clarence) Martin of Akron and Mary Ann (Lloyd) Martin Theresa NY. He was predeceased by one sister Florence (Titus) Martin of Memphis, MO in 2013.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the https://act.alz.org.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020