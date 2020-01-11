Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Smith Obituary
John C. Smith

Campbelltown - John C. Smith, 60, of Campbelltown, passed away on January 9, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family after a long fought illness.

He was born January 1, 1960 in Harrisburg, PA, son of Virginia (Flemming) Smith and the late Kenneth M. Smith.

John worked sales for Lezzer Lumber Co. He was a drummer for many years playing in local bands. He loved his family, friends and beloved pets.

Surviving are his wife, Crystal B. (Roman) Smith; sons, Brandon Smith and Jason Hallman; mother, Virginia Smith; grandsons, Devin, Noah & Colt Hallman; brothers, Kenny (Jami) Smith and Cody (Patty) Smith.

A Celebration of John's Life will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, 88 Lucy Ave. in Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc. 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -