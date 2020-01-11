|
John C. Smith
Campbelltown - John C. Smith, 60, of Campbelltown, passed away on January 9, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family after a long fought illness.
He was born January 1, 1960 in Harrisburg, PA, son of Virginia (Flemming) Smith and the late Kenneth M. Smith.
John worked sales for Lezzer Lumber Co. He was a drummer for many years playing in local bands. He loved his family, friends and beloved pets.
Surviving are his wife, Crystal B. (Roman) Smith; sons, Brandon Smith and Jason Hallman; mother, Virginia Smith; grandsons, Devin, Noah & Colt Hallman; brothers, Kenny (Jami) Smith and Cody (Patty) Smith.
A Celebration of John's Life will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, 88 Lucy Ave. in Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc. 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020