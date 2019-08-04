Resources
John C. Toms Jr.


1935 - 2019
John C. Toms Jr. Obituary
John C. Toms, Jr.

Rockport, TX - John C. Toms, Jr, 84, passed away at his home in Rockport, TX on July 30, 2019. He was the husband of Karen Hamm Toms. John was formerly of Lebanon. He was born in Lebanon on July 21, 1935, son of the late John C., Sr., and Rhoda G. Bollinger Toms Sheetz.

John was a US Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Reading Foundry and Supply Co after 42 years of service. John was an avid motorcyclist and life member of the Lebanon Valley Motorcycle Club. After retiring he and Karen traveled the country before settling in Rockport, TX.

In addition to his wife, Karen, John is survived by children Cindy and husband Dennis, Tim and wife Della, Sue and Linda wife of Donny, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 2 nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Betty Bressler and his faithful companion Pepe.

A committal service will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
