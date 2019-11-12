|
John Cessna "Jack" Ake
Cleona - John Cessna (Jack) Ake 73, of Cleona Pennsylvania lost his challenging battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on November 9, 2019 and started an eternal spectacular life surrounded by loved ones and enfolded in the amazing love of our Lord. He was the husband to Janet Lehman Ake. John (Jack) was born to Catherine Ake on January 28, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was raised by a devoted grandmother Margaret Ake and great aunt Florence Malzi. John graduated from Allegany High School in 1964 and immediately enlisted in the US Navy where he served in Vietnam from 1964-1970. He then served in the Army National Guard from 1970-2006. He worked at the Pittsburg missile site, then in the 1970's transferred to Ft indiantown Gap where he worked in logistics. In the 1990's he transferred to the Lebanon VA Medical Center in the boiler plant where he worked until he retired from government civil service in 2001. Surviving in addition to his wife, are a daughter Tania Walton of Enola, a son Lawrence Ake (Katy) of Pittsburg, a stepdaughter Amy Robinson (Shawn) of Harrisburg, a stepson Rodney Creswell (Wendy) of Cleona and a stepdaughter Natalie Horst (Jeremy) of Lebanon. Also a beloved sister Barbara Wiggins of Phoenix, Arizona, 5 half siblings and 11 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairland VBS Fund, 529 West Penn Ave, Cleona PA 17042 in memory of John Ake. John was passionate about children's programs and volunteered regularly. He loved working in Vacation Bible School every year. He would dress up in the character for each theme each night.John (Jack) will be greatly missed. Viewing will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fairland Brethren In Christ Church, 529 W. Penn Ave., Cleona. Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the church with viewing at 9:30AM. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019