John Charles Kissling

John Charles Kissling Obituary
John Charles Kissling

Womelsdorf - John Charles Kissling, 77, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours, Sunday, May 17, 2020, of natural causes, in his residence.

For 55 years, he was the husband of Alice E. (nee' Hays) Kissling, to whom he married May 16, 1965.

Born August 27, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of the late John Jacob & Adaline R. (nee' Good) Kissling.

John was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Womelsdorf, and was also a member of the choir. He had also proudly served in the US Army from 1964-1966, being stationed in Alaska.

He had retired, after 33 ½ years, from the former North American Refractories, Newmanstown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Donna J. (Steve) Hickernell, Newmanstown & Dawn E. (Scott) Willhoyte, Myerstown; his grandchildren: Shelby, Christopher, & Cassidy Hickernell, Rebecca (Shawn) Price, Amanda (Jordan) Hager, Dayna, Tessa, & Emma Willhoyte; his great grand-daughter: Raegan Cooper; and his siblings: Jerome Kissling, Sandra Buchanan, & Brenda Fabish.

He was predeceased by his sisters: Earla Bossler & Doreen "Dolly" Shirk.

At John's request, there will be no services. However, a picnic to celebrate John's life will be announced.

The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 20 to May 24, 2020
