Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
John D. Shuey


1943 - 2020
John D. Shuey Obituary
John D. Shuey

Annville - John D. Shuey, 76, of Annville died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Norene R. Blauch Shuey to whom he was married 58 years.

Born in Lebanon on April 7, 1943, he was the son of the late Chester S. and Roberta L. Schaeffer Shuey. He was a partner in Conrad Weiser Homes for 30 years and previously worked for Miller Brothers, Wicks Lumber, and Johns-Manville Corporation.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Michael D. husband of Corrie Shuey of Cleona and a sister Judith Hartranft of Ephrata.

Graveside services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Mt. Annville Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
