|
|
John David Brubaker
Myerstown - John David Brubaker, 68, of Myerstown, PA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a 10 year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Velma S. Gingrich Brubaker. He was born in Lebanon, PA, on November 11, 1950, a son of the late Abram A. and Anna Mae Hess Brubaker. He was a self-employed farmer all of his life and also an agricultural seed salesman for 15 years. John was a member of the Mt. Hope Mennonite Church in Manheim. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Lori Ann Denlinger (Tim) and Jason David Brubaker (Coleen) both of Myerstown; John Eric Brubaker (Janeice) of Forksville, PA; and Regina Eileen Brubaker of Harrisonburg, VA; five grandsons, Carson, Hans, Zachary, Carter and William; five granddaughters, Kaitlyn Byler (Colson), Kara, Tiffany, Abigail and Kayce; one great grandson, Grant Byler; two brothers, Herbert Brubaker (Laverna) of Myerstown; Abram Brubaker (Ruth) of Akron; three sisters, Mary Louise Mosemann (James) of Edmonton, KY; Joyce Edris (Karl) of Lebanon; Delores Brubaker of South Mountain. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Lorraine Ritchie (Tom) and Susan Marie Brubaker. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 am in the Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, also on Monday from 9 am to 10 am all at the church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019