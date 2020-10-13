John Edwin and Nancy M. McClureElizabethtown - John Edwin McClure, 93, of Elizabethtown, a graduate of Lebanon Valley College, passed away at home on October 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy Mae (Moyer) McClure, 85, of Elizabethtown, who passed away on December 20, 2015 at their residence. At the time, John and Nancy had been married for 65 years.Nancy M. McClure, a 1948 graduate of Hershey High School, was born on a farm near Hershey on April 13, 1930 to the late John Henry Moyer, II (Oct 25, 1890- Dec 12, 1976) and Anna Mae (Gruber) Moyer (Nov 25, 1892-Jun 16, 1965). Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed world travel, swing dancing, and reading extensively in the areas of Christianity, Politics, and History. She belonged to the Masonic Village painting club. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and cooking family dinners.John was born at home in Annville on December 9, 1926 to the late John Harold (Oct 22,1899- Nov 29, 1975) and Emily Garman (Sheffey) McClure (Jan 21, 1900- Jun 23, 1988). A US Army Air Corps WWII Veteran, he worked in pharmaceutical sales for A.H. Robins. In his younger years, John played in competitive drum and bugle corps, and volunteered as a BSA scoutmaster in Annville. He was a member of the Annville American Legion, Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226, Harrisburg Consistory, ZemboTemple Shrine, State College B.P.O.E., and was a mentor for the Central PA chapter of the Service Corps of Retired Executives. He also held Charter Memberships in the Lebanon County Shrine, Annville-Cleona Kiwanis, and Annville Businessman's Club. John was an avid outdoorsman and continued to enjoy swing dancing and playing his trumpet well into his later years.They are survived by their children, Ann Marie Eibling of Convent Station, NJ, John Edwin McClure, Jr. (Margaret Davis) of Calvin, PA, Robert Michael McClure of Albuquerque, NM, Nancy Louise McClure of State College, PA, Kathleen Elizabeth Venter (Jeremy) of Warrington, PA, and nine grandchildren: Michael Edward, Elizabeth Ann, Matthew John, and Christopher Allan Eibling; Daniel John, Maria Ann, and Nancy Elise Venter; Michaela Joy and Tyler John McClure.John was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Louise McCabe (Jun 17, 1923- Nov 25, 1993). Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. John Henry Moyer III (Apr 1, 1917- Oct 5, 2004)and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Horn (Jun 7, 1923- May 25, 2011).John's memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Masks are optional for those in attendance. There will be a visitation from 11 - 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Masonic Village. Checks can be made to: Masonic Villages, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.