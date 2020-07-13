John F. Arnold
Lebanon - John F. Arnold, 83, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. He was the husband of Kathleen (Kugler) Arnold. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in June.
Born in Lebanon, PA on May 28, 1937, John was a son of the late Frederick and Irene (Newmaster) Arnold. He was a life-long resident of Lebanon City & County and graduated from the local school district. After high school he joined the service and served 4 years in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bennington. He was honorable discharged in 1958. He went on to become a graduate of Penn State University, from which he received an associates degree in community services in 1976 and a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and corrections in 1979. John served 41 years as a magisterial judge in the city of Lebanon. He was past president of the South East PTA and a member of St. Mary's Church, the Holy Name Society, Friendship Fire Company, and the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Arnold, Jon Arnold, and Jame Arnold; two grandchildren, Cobie J. Arnold and Elaina K. Arnold; two sisters, Pauline Groff and Geraldine Albert; a brother, Joseph Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Richard Arnold; and two sisters, Mary Brossman and Barbara Rodley.
A visitation will be held from 11-12 followed by Mass at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 16th at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment with full military honors will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com