|
|
John F. "Tag" Kleinfelter
Cornwall - John (Tag) Frederick Kleinfelter, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather was born in Lebanon Pennsylvania on October 17th, 1934 and passed away at Cornwall Manor on December 5th, 2019. A family memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery on the 14th of December followed by a celebration of his life on the 15th of December at Cornwall Manor. Tag is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Maureen Kleinfelter, his granddaughter, Dawn Ferrandin, and one great granddaughter Lilly Rose Ferrandino. Tag graduated from Lebanon High school in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart Nancy (Miller) Kleinfelter. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019