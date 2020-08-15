1/
John F. Tobias Sr.
1942 - 2020
John F. Tobias Sr.

Lebanon - John F. Tobias Sr, 77, passed away at home in Lebanon, PA, Thursday August 13, 2020. John was the husband, of 57 years, to Margo Tobias. He was born in Lebanon, August 21, 1942, the son of the late Edgar S. and Priscilla Blouch Tobias. John was a member of the Steitztown Hunting Club. John was a "jack of all trades" and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family at camp. John is survived by his wife Margo, children; John F. Tobias Jr (Cherie), Kevin Tobias (Tina) Karen Kerkeslager (Steven) and grandchildren; Shauna, Cheyenne, Remington, Tioga, Mackenzie, Kody & Colton. A Celebration of Life in John's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice for All Seasons 280 South Hill Drive Grantville PA 17028. rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
