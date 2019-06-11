Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bechtel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Bechtel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John G. Bechtel Obituary
John G. Bechtel

Annville - John G. Bechtel, 80, of Annville died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Linda Jenkins Bechtel with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Born in Allentown on October 19, 1938, he was the son of the late John G. and Elizabeth Brown Bechtel. He was a 1956 graduate of Reading High School, a 1972 graduate of Syracuse University, and served as a Lieutenant Corporal in the U. S. Marine Corp.

He enjoyed bicycling, classical music, history, his Shetland sheepdog "Maggie", and traveling with his wife to over 50 countries.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Suzan J. wife of David M. Beacham of Hummelstown and 2 grandchildren Jacqueline and Lauren Beacham. He was preceded in death by a sister Nancy McMillan.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1-2 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now