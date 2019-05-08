|
John "Pete" Gates, Sr.
Lebanon - John "Pete" Gates, Sr., 90, formerly of Lebanon, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Stoneridge Towne Center, Myerstown. He was the husband of the late Betty I. Simmers Gates, who died in 2018.
Born in Lebanon on February 10, 1929, he was the son of the late John G. and Edna U. Snyder Gates. He was employed by Lebanon Packaging and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. After retirement, he worked as a security monitor at the Lebanon Municipal Building.
"Pete" was a U.S. Army veteran of Korea and a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, and the Annville American Legion Post 559.
Surviving are two daughters, Eileen, wife of Daniel Sidelnick of Cornwall, and Jane, wife of Bradley Wary of Downingtown; a son, John, and his wife, Margaret, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren: Nicholas Sidelnick and wife Meghan, Brian Sidelnick, Stefan Sidelnick, Courtney, wife of Tom Belle, and Drew, Joseph and Mark Gates; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Heister and Marijane Gates.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family with Military Honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019