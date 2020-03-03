|
John J. Mikoni
Colorado Springs, CO - John J. Mikoni age 67 passed on December 2, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He had been residing in Springs Village Care Center for the past year. Prior to his retirement and debilitating illness, he worked at Home Depot in the springs for 40 years. John loved to play baseball and was on a team in Denver Co. He won the most valuable player award in 1967 while playing on 5th Ward AC team. John delighted in his art lessons from Linda Curell a talented gallery teacher at Pikes Peak Art Academy. He favored sketching and painting wolves and lions. He found a great sense of pride in learning and using sign language. This was before the loss of muscles in his hands, arms and legs. His suffering and extreme pain surely got him the reward of his heavenly home. Living in Lebanon while growing up, he was a member of the former St. Cyril and Methodius Church. John graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School in 1970. He also received a degree in Interior Design from the Art Institute in Pittsburgh, PA.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph M. Mikoni. He is survived by his mother Doris L. Arnold Mikoni Bickel (Robert A. Bickel Sr.), Lebanon. Sisters Marie T. Mikoni (Arizona), Mrs. Joni L Laicha (Joseph), Lebanon. Step brother Robert A. Bickel Jr., Lebanon. Nieces and Nephews Daniel, Jessica, Michael, Amanda, Isabella, Jon and Gabriel.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 4 pm on Saturday the 28th of March at St. Benedict's Catholic Church Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020