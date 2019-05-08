Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Benedict's Church
1300 Lehman St.
Lebanon, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Benedict's Church
1300 Lehman St.
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon - John J. Potocny, 85, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Joanne L. (Gettel) Potocny. Born in Lebanon on June 13, 1933, John was the son of the late Ferdinand and Emma (Kunik) Potocny. John was a retired miner having work for many years at the Cornwall Ore Mines. He was a 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of St. Benedict's Church. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and played on the 1950 Solvak Baseball team and was a veteran of the United States Army. Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne are two sons, Michael, husband of Kim Potocny and Steve, husband of Sue Potocny; two grandchildren, Shannon Chabitnoy and Maxwell Potocny; three great grandchildren, Zoe and Wyatt Chabitnoy and Ella Potocny; a sister, Agnes Leigh and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9th at St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman St., Lebanon, 17046. Interment with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10:30-11:30 at the church. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019
