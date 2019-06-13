|
John Kenneth "Ken" Eshelman
Palmyra - John Kenneth "Ken" Eshelman, 76, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Yvonne M. (Sturgill) Witmer, with whom he celebrated over 25 years of life together.
Ken was born in Lancaster on November 7, 1942. He was partially retired from Laudermilch's as a meat cutter. Ken enjoyed watching Penn State football, the weather channel, working outside, making furniture in his workshop and model trains. Ken always put everyone else's needs before his own and cared deeply about his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Joseph Witmer and his wife Amy of Pine Grove, Heather and her husband Alden Hoke of Palmyra, Matt Witmer and his wife Tracie of Lebanon, grandchildren, Sara, Emily, Kiersten, Madelyn, Connor, a brother Glenn Eshelman and his wife Shirley of Strasburg, and a sister Linda Redkay of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by his daughters, Deb, Sherrie, and Lisa.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local charity of your choice.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 13, 2019