John L. Shuey
Jonestown - John L. Shuey, 77, of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Susan L. Ligon Shuey. On January 6th, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born in Lickdale on March 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Herbert and Florence Kohr Shuey. He was the owner/operator of the former Johnny's Restaurant in Indiantown Gap. He then began his career at Indiantown Gap in security. In the 80's he became the Supv. of Reservation Maintenance and retired in 2003. For several years he also worked at the water treatment plant at the former Sherwood Hall. He was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where he had served as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed helping with the Northern Lebanon Marching Band and also going to NL sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Johnathan R. and his wife Laura Shuey of Lebanon, Shawn L. and his wife Jessica Shuey of Newmanstown and Steven Marks of Dublin, VA; daughters Michelle L. wife of Charles Trout of Wyandotte, OK, Dawn S. wife of Donald Raiger of Jonestown and Debra DeCarlo of Edinborough, VA; brother Ernest Shuey of Jonestown; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Shuey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 6 Boundary Rd., Indiantown Gap. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Lemberger's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020