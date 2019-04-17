|
|
John M. Williams
Cleona - John M. Williams, 78, of Cleona, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
John was born in Bayshore, NY on April 6, 1941 to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Kelly) Williams. John served in Vietnam with the US Army. He was employed with the telephone company as a switch operator. John was known for his love of baking cookies and pies, and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Surviving are his children, John Williams and his wife Thaweejit of Brooklyn, NY, Traci and her husband Frank Auman of Cleona, and Erin Lepage of Massachusetts, and his grandchildren, Samantha, Benjamin, Catherine, and Matthew. He was the youngest of 14 siblings and was preceded in death by all his older siblings.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019