John "Jack" Milton Lockard
John "Jack" Milton Lockard, 96, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Campbelltown. He was the husband of the late Mabel Shertzer Lockard with whom he was married 72 years until her death in 2017. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Milton Hershey and Ena Beittel Brown and the adopted son of the late John and Cora Nace Lockard.
A 1940 graduate of Columbia High School, he proudly served his country during WWII and completed 35 missions as a B-17 bomber pilot on the plane that carried the name "Little Lulu" during the war. When he was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant, he received the European-African- Middle Eastern- Campaign Ribbon, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Presidential Unit Citation. From 1958, he was employed in the computer industry throughout the U.S retiring in 1985 as a Computer Systems Analyst for Kayser-Roth Corporation.
Jack was a member of Reich's Evangelical Congregational Church, Marietta and often spoke of his experiences at the Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra, wife of Alvin B. Light; Sharon Hawkins; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and half-sister, Armyllis, wife of Jack Martin. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Harry Brown.
Funeral services will be at the Reich's Evangelical Congregational Church, 388 Stackstown Road, Marietta PA 17547 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel T. Blank, officiating. Interment will follow in Creswell Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in John's memory to Reich's E.C. Church at the above address would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019