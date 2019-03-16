|
|
John N. Oberholtzer
Richland - John N. Oberholtzer, 93, of Richland, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Esther Gingrich Weaver Oberholtzer. He was born March 3, 1926 in West Earl Township, Lancaster County, a son of the late Joseph Risser and Lizzie Musselman Nolt Oberholtzer. He was a retired farmer and Amish taxi driver. John was a member of Martin's Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. He is survived by children Ruth, wife of Raymond Hoover, Lititz; Anna, wife of Aaron M. Hoover, Ephrata; Ella, wife of the late David Hoover, Bethel; Mary, wife of Edwin Hoover, Womelsdorf; Edna, wife of Aaron H. Hoover, Bethel; Alta, wife of John Nolt, Stevens; Esther, wife of Nelson Weaver, Colby, WI; John Oberholtzer, husband of Verna Mae, Owen WI; Carl Oberholtzer, husband of Janet, Colby, WI; 84 grandchildren, 348 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren. He was the last of his family. He was preceded in death by sons Earl and Mark Oberholtzer, 7 sisters, 3 brothers, daughter-in-law Brenda Oberholtzer, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Martin's Mennonite Church, North Church Road, Womelsdorf. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019