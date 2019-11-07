|
|
John Nicholas (Nick) Burkholder
John Nicholas (Nick) Burkholder died October 19, 2019 at the age of 82 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center after an extended period of declining health.
Nick was born on June 17, 1937 in Lancaster, PA, and was the son of Judge H. Clay Burkholder and Catharine Hartman Falck Burkholder. He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1955 and received a B.A. in History from Franklin and Marshall College in 1959. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963 as a military musician playing French horn in the Strategic Air Command Band (now known as the Heartland of America Band) at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
Nick married Rosamond (Roz) Presby in 1983 and they had two daughters, Lindsay and Elizabeth, who were the light of his life. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by two brothers, H. Clay Burkholder, Jr. and Peter F. Burkholder, and nieces and nephews on both sides of his family.
At the time of his retirement Nick was employed by the County of Lebanon as a Court Clerk, but his true passion was playing the French horn. He was a freelance musician in Lancaster and York Counties for many years, playing in the Lancaster, York, and Hershey Symphonies at various times, as well as the Keynote Woodwind Quintet. He was wildly enthusiastic about everything concerning the French horn and could regale a willing listener with endless details of history, repertoire, instruments, manufacturers, and performers.
Until his health prevented it, Nick attended St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Chancel Choir. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews (600 S. 12th Street, Lebanon) on Tuesday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nick's memory to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019