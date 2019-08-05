Services
Buse Funeral Home
2 East Main Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
(717) 566-2016
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Church of Harrisburg
1280 Clover Lane
Harrisburg, PA
John Philip Mentzer


1952 - 2019
John Philip Mentzer

Derry Township - Devoted husband and beloved father, John Philip Mentzer, 67, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family following a long illness.

John was born on March 9, 1952 in Hershey, son of the late Rev. Dr. Warren F. and S. Marie (Shadle) Mentzer. He retired as Vice President of Clermont Wealth Strategies and was a friend of the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg. John was an avid cyclist, hiker, and cross-country skier. He enjoyed gardening, trips to Keuka Lake, and Penn State Football. He was also the proud #1 fan of his children's musical pursuits, including The Click Five, and the JMU Marching Royal Dukes and when time permitted, he traveled to wherever they were performing.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anita S. (Miller) Mentzer; daughter Erica N., wife of Clay Lambert; son Ethan D. Mentzer, husband of Jacinta Yelland; sisters Jeannine, wife of Edward Rogowicz, and Rachel, wife of Michael Mark; and grandchildren Aiden and Maddox Lambert. He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise, wife of the late Richard Middleton.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg, 1280 Clover Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17113.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Manada Conservancy, P.O. Box 25, Hummelstown, PA 17036.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019
