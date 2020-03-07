|
|
Rev. John Q. A. "Jack" Taylor
Newmanstown - Rev. John Q. A. "Jack" Taylor, 83, of Newmanstown, died on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Sunday, November 29, 1936 to the late John Q. A. Taylor II, and Mildred Taylor nee Lockwood in Media, PA. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He was a veteran in the Navy and graduated from Eastern University with a 4 year under graduate and Master of Divinity from Palmer Seminary. Jack was involved with the Scottish Highland Games and Retreads Motorcycle Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his wife Janet Taylor nee Degville; children Susan Taylor, Sandra Taylor, John Taylor and spouse Stephanie; grandchildren Gavin Taylor and Evangelina Taylor; brothers Thomas Taylor and Frank Taylor. He is preceded in death by brother William Taylor. Viewing will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 22 E. Main Avenue, Myerstown. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Mountville Church Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church 22 E. Main Avenue Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020