John R. Bowden
Lebanon - John R. Bowden, 75, of Lebanon, went to be with his loving wife on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rosemarie Senese Bowden.
Born in Abington Twp. on January 23, 1944, he was the son of the late John H. and Edith Scott Bowden. John had retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19, and he was still active in the Local 19 retirees' club. He loved riding his Harley, his dog Missy, projects around the home and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters Bonnie L. Bowden of Ashland and Bridget A. wife of Michael Fittery of Harrisburg; sister Jenny Lewandowski of Philadelphia; and grandchildren Isaac, Hayden, Emma and Ezra.
He was preceded in death by a brother George Reis and sister Judy Bowden.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Lebanon Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Ruth Steinert Memorial, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019