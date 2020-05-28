John R. Norris, Jr.Lebanon - John R. Norris Jr., 76 of Lebanon, passed away on May 26, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Community Hospital. John was the husband of 53 years to Jannette (Thompson) Norris. John was born July 7, 1943 in Chicago he was the son of the late John R. Norris Sr. and Lavern (Madsen) Norris. He was a retired ISC manager at Rockwell International in Seal Beach, Ca. John was a graduate of California State University with a degree in Math and Computer Science and a Masters from Georgetown University. John's biggest interest was his family not missing any grandchildren's musical plays, dance productions, soccer or basketball game. He shared his interests of Civil War and Space museums with all his grandchildren. John enjoyed traveling and NASCAR and Grand Prix in Montreal and Toronto. John was a member of Smithsonian, Civil War Museum and the Spy Museum.Surviving in addition to his wife are his children John R. Norris III (wife Jennifer) of Klamath River, Ca. Lesley C Beyer (husband Warren) of Lebanon, Pa. and his grandchildren John IV, Jenniya and Jonquil Norris, James, Patrick and Ryann Beyer.Services will be held privately. Please contact Lesley Beyer for Celebration of Life June 19, Lesley email Beyerlesley@hotmail.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The National Civil War Museum, One Lincoln Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17103.