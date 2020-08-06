John R. "Jack" Reitz
formerly of Annville and Greenpoint - John R. "Jack" Reitz, 93, formerly of Annville and Greenpoint died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Leah L. Shull Reitz with whom he would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this September.
Born in Harrisburg on March 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Ray and Madeline Colestock Reitz. He retired from the plow room at Hershey Foods Corporation and was the former owner of Reitz' Texaco, Annville
Jack was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a member of the Palmyra American Legion, Annville VFW, and the Annville Union Hose Fire Company. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, the mountains, holiday family gatherings, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, John husband of Randi Reitz of Portage, PA, Roy husband of Joyce Reitz of Palmyra, two daughters Brenda wife of Larry Bowman of Lebanon, Theresa wife of John George of Lebanon, 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, three brothers, Joe Reitz of Grantville, Lloyd Reitz of Palmyra, Robert Reitz of North Carolina, and a daughter-in-law Debbie Reitz of Mt. Pleasant, NC. He was preceded in death by a son Larry Reitz, two brothers, Forrest and Jay Reitz, and three sisters, Madeline Greish, Marthalynn Myerhoffer, and Joanne Reitz.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Private funeral services will be held with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 450 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 in his memory.