Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
John R. "Bob" Smith

John R. "Bob" Smith Obituary
John R. "Bob" Smith

Conewago Twp - John R. "Bob" Smith, 74, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.

Born September 11, 1945 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Samuel E. and Elizabeth Annie (Webb) Smith and the widower of Donna D. (Mummau) Smith since November 16, 2014.

Retired as an equipment operator from Pennsy Supply, he was a U. S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob was a member of the Elizabethtown American Legion and a snowmobile club in New York.

Surviving are his son Steven R., husband of Jillian Smith of Elizabethtown; daughter Samantha S. Smith of Elizabethtown; siblings Samuel, Jr., husband of Judy Smith of Lancaster, Gloria, wife of Tom Ulrich of Chambersburg and Barry, husband of Vicki Smith of Palmyra; grandsons Cory, Michael, Dylan and Cooper.

A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
