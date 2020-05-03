|
|
John S. Eisenhauer
Lebanon - John S. Eisenhauer, 61, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of LuAnn (Zidik) of Lebanon. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past October.
Born in Lebanon on March 15, 1959, he was the son of the late Harold and Christine (Graby) Eisenhauer. He graduated from N. Lebanon High School with the Class of 1977. He was a machine operator for Swiss Premium Dairy for 38 years until he retired. John was an avid hunter, animal enthusiast, lover of nature and spent most of his time outdoors. He was a collector of milk bottles and enjoyed interacting with and educating others about the history of the dairy industry. An athlete, John practiced Tae Kwon Do, in which he was a 3rd degree black belt. He also enjoyed playing recreational basketball and working out at the gym. John took a lot of pride in watching his grandchildren participate and succeed in sports, and he very rarely missed an event. He and his wife shared two cats, Elvis and Priscilla, which gave him great pleasure. Despite all his disabilities, he always lived life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Stacy A. wife of Jason Waltermeyer of Pine Grove, Jennifer E. wife of Michael Weaver of Jonestown, Brandy L. wife of Samuel Yeagley of Pine Grove and Katie A. wife of Cody Gehman of Lebanon; grandchildren Holly Weaver, Julia Ritchie, William Buckshot Ritchie and Sammy Yeagley; mother-in-law Dorothy M. Zidik, who resided with John and LuAnn at home; brother Harold husband of Dawn Eisenhauer; and sisters Donna wife of Neil LeGay, Mary wife of Donald Hirneisen and Robin wife of Kenny Jewell, all of Lebanon.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 3 to May 5, 2020