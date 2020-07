John S. EisenhauerLebanon - John S. Eisenhauer, 61, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of LuAnn (Zidik) Eisenhauer.Memorial services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.