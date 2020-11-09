1/
John S. Klingler Jr.
Lebanon - John S. Klingler, Jr., 89, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1931 to the late John S. Klingler, Sr. and Helen M. Klingler nee Smith in Lebanon. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a hard worker throughout his life. He was a veteran of the Army in the Korean War and enjoyed watching baseball and other sporting events, especially the Reading and Philadelphia Phillies. John enjoyed traveling with his wife and going to the casino. He was also an avid reader and loved his animals. Surviving are children Kathy A. Houser and spouse Michael, Brian Klingler and spouse Cindy; grandchildren Kristen Fields and spouse Dan, Jonathan Houser and spouse Jessica; great grandchildren Garrett Houser, Brodrick Houser, Brayden Hughes. He was preceded in death by wife Kathryn D. Klingler nee Reed and siblings. Viewing will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com. You may be a virtual guest for the services on www.facebook.com/ChristmansFuneralHomeInc.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
