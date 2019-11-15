Services
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
2596 Cornwall Road
Cornwall, PA
1931 - 2019
John T. Gabriel

Rexmont - John T. Gabriel, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Dorothy L. (Jameson) Gabriel. Born in Rexmont, PA on February 19, 1931, John was a son of the late Joseph and Jennie Gabriel. He was a United States Navy veteran and was retired from the Bethlehem Steel Foundry and Hershey Pasta. John was a baseball coach for Lebanon Valley College. He was a member of the Navy Club and the Rexmont Fire Company.

John is survived by four children, Thomas, Stephen, Jeffrey, and Dorothy Gabriel; two sisters, Mary Mastroemateo and Sue Keller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Orfino, Dominic Orfino, and Francis Gabriel; three sisters, Josephine Buccerrelli, Rosemary Showers, and Lena Blouch.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18th at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery. A viewing hour will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Lebanon County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 1018, Lebanon, PA 17042. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
