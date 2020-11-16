1/1
John T. Zohner
John T. Zohner

Jonestown - John T. Zohner, 81, formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Lebanon on August 7, 1939, he was the son of the late John M. and June (Demmy) Zohner. John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went on to work for Bethlehem Steel for many years until it closed. John was a member of the Percy, Jonestown and Fredericksburg American Legions. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting cars, spending time with his dogs, and playing rummy with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son John M. Zohner and wife Kathy of Hershey; daughter Kimberly Ann wife of Kevin Broughton of TN; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother Donald Zohner of Mohnton; and sister Mary Lesher of Jonestown.

Funeral services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or at woundedwarriorproject.org.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
