|
|
John W. "Jack" Black
Cornwall - John W. "Jack" Black, 90, of Cornwall, died surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. He was born on Saturday, August 03, 1929 to the late John A. Black and Audrey Black nee Case in Princeton, NJ. He was a member of Palm Harbor United Methodist Church in Florida. He was a veteran who served in the Korean War with the Air Force as an Intelligence Officer. Jack was a graduate of Temple University with advanced degree in education and a Master's Degree at Rutgers. He spent most of his career in education and was a teacher at the McClellan School, then a Principle of Grant School and Franklin School in Trenton, NJ. He also was the Director of Elementary Education with Somerville NJ. Jack loved sports especially the Nationals. He worked as a radio announcer in the Trenton, NJ area and was the sports director at WTNJ, WTTM AND WBUD radio stations. He appeared as an Anchor on "Mind Your Manor" at Cornwall Manor. Surviving are his loving wife for 67 years, Jane C. Black nee Carter; children, Susan Black Krumlauf spouse of Mike, John R. Black spouse of Melynda Davis; grandchildren Christopher Freeman and Ryan Krumlauf. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Morelli. Viewing will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM at Levi Zerr Chapel of Cornwall Manor. Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Cemetery, Pequea, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020