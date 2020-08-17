1/1
John W. Sergott Sr.
1938 - 2020
John W. Sergott, Sr.

Lebanon - John W. Sergott, Sr., 82, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Gajda) Sergott. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in October. Born in Alden, PA on June 14, 1938, John was the son of the late Dr. Leonard and Tozia (Schwartz) Sergott.

John graduated from Newport Township High School and worked for two years at local pharmacies until he was drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland, where he headed their pharmacy. John was a graduate of Temple University's School of Pharmacy. After the service, John moved to New York and managed the Canandaigua VA Medical Center's pharmacy. In the early 70's, he transferred to Lebanon where he was named Director of Pharmacy at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and it's Harrisburg satellite.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons - John, Jr. and his wife Ginger, and Kyle and his wife Diana; two grandsons - Kalin and Seth Sergott; a granddaughter, Veronica Sergott; a sister, Lenora Juliani and her husband Lou; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment with full military honors will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 17, 2020
I am sorry hear of John's passing. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May GOD BLESS all of you!!
J.J. Valerio
Friend
