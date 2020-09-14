John William Naugle
Hummelstown - John William Naugle, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home with his family and loving dog by his side. Born July 26, 1940, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Claude David and Frances Cora (Bateman) Naugle. He was married to Shirley M. (Moyer) Naugle for over 32 years until her death on July 25, 1996.
He was a 1958 graduate of Palmyra High School. He worked in a body shop prior to joining the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from the Army, John worked at Hershey Foods for over 42 years. He was a member of the Hummelstown American Legion Post #265.
John enjoyed the little things in life—going to Hoss's for someone's birthday, watching the Halloween parade, and talking with his neighbors as he took his little dog for a walk. His family was the center of his life.
He is survived by his only child, Linda Sue (Naugle) Shader, married to Russel, of Marysville. Also surviving are two grandchildren: William John Shader, of Marysville and Sarah Marie Saylor, married to James, of York and a sister, Claudia Emery, married to Walter, of Palmyra.
A funeral will be held (in compliance with COVID-19 regulations) at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. Burial will follow in Hummelstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to York County SPCA, www.ycspca.org
