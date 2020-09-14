1/1
John William Naugle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William Naugle

Hummelstown - John William Naugle, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home with his family and loving dog by his side. Born July 26, 1940, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Claude David and Frances Cora (Bateman) Naugle. He was married to Shirley M. (Moyer) Naugle for over 32 years until her death on July 25, 1996.

He was a 1958 graduate of Palmyra High School. He worked in a body shop prior to joining the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from the Army, John worked at Hershey Foods for over 42 years. He was a member of the Hummelstown American Legion Post #265.

John enjoyed the little things in life—going to Hoss's for someone's birthday, watching the Halloween parade, and talking with his neighbors as he took his little dog for a walk. His family was the center of his life.

He is survived by his only child, Linda Sue (Naugle) Shader, married to Russel, of Marysville. Also surviving are two grandchildren: William John Shader, of Marysville and Sarah Marie Saylor, married to James, of York and a sister, Claudia Emery, married to Walter, of Palmyra.

A funeral will be held (in compliance with COVID-19 regulations) at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. Burial will follow in Hummelstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to York County SPCA, www.ycspca.org

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved