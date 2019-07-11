|
John William Snoke
Myerstown - John William Snoke, 70, of Myerstown, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center.
He was the husband of Ruthann (Eisenhauer) Snoke. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on October 17th.
Born in Lebanon on October 28, 1948, he was a son of the late Ruth (Price) and Frederick Snoke.
John was a 1966 Graduate of ELCO High School. He worked as a custodian at Cornwall-Lebanon School District and retired after 26 years. He also worked for Gloray Knitting Mills, Robesonia, and Publix Shirt Factory, Myerstown.
John was a member of Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown & Richland Legion. He enjoyed going on casino trips with his wife and watching the Phillies, 76ers & Eagles. In his younger years he played softball, bowled, and golfed. He also enjoyed going to the Reading fairgrounds to watch stock car races. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He especially enjoyed going to the events the children and grandchildren participated in.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Jaime, wife of Carl Shaak, of Lititz, and Janelle, wife of Justin Gracely, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Samantha, Kaitlyn, & Logan Shaak, Collin & Riley Gracely; sister, Betsy wife of David Behm; brother, William Snoke husband of Marion; brother-in-law, Larry Eisenhauer husband of Marsha; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Wile.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown. Interment will follow funeral service on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 11, 2019