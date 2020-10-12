1/1
Jolene L. Trissler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jolene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jolene L. Trissler

Manheim - Jolene L. Trissler, 45, of Manheim passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John Z. Martin of Manheim and the late Marlene Eberly Martin. She was the loving husband of Ben Trissler and they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last month. A homemaker, Jolene was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church. In her earlier years, she helped in the nursey school at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are two children: Rolynn and Coral Trissler both at home and a sister, Brenda Mae wife of Dave Haines of Lock Haven.

A funeral service celebrating Jolene's Life will be held at Manheim BIC, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jolene's memory to Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, PA 17033 or Challenger of Lancaster County Little League (tshq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger) or Chuckie Magee Sports League, c/o: Lancaster Recreation Commission, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved