Jolene L. Trissler
Manheim - Jolene L. Trissler, 45, of Manheim passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John Z. Martin of Manheim and the late Marlene Eberly Martin. She was the loving husband of Ben Trissler and they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last month. A homemaker, Jolene was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church. In her earlier years, she helped in the nursey school at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are two children: Rolynn and Coral Trissler both at home and a sister, Brenda Mae wife of Dave Haines of Lock Haven.
A funeral service celebrating Jolene's Life will be held at Manheim BIC, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jolene's memory to Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, PA 17033 or Challenger of Lancaster County Little League (tshq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger
) or Chuckie Magee Sports League, c/o: Lancaster Recreation Commission, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com