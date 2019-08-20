Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Midway Mennonite Reception Center
210 E. Lexington Rd
Lititz., PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Midway Mennonite Reception Center
210 E. Lexington Rd
Lititz., PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Meadow Valley Mennonite Church
200 Meadow Valley Rd.
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Jordan H. Hursh Obituary
Jordan H. Hursh

Ephrata - Jordan H. Hursh, 18, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Ephrata to Carl N. and Lori J. (Hurst) Hursh.

Jordan attended Meadow Valley Mennonite Church. He was currently attending Helping Hands and Hearts, Myerstown and previously attended Hillside Special Education, Hinkletown and Community Care Center, Intercourse. He was a patient at The Clinic for Special Children, Strasburg. Jordan enjoyed music, driving his golf cart, checking the mail and was especially looking forward to his 19th birthday on 8/18/2019. The Clinic for Special Children fundraiser auction (donuts, fries, lemonade, iced coffee, ice cream, root beer) was the highlight of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Matthew, husband of Kristina (Fox) Hursh of Stevens, Jodi, wife of Shawn Eberly of Richland, Nathan, husband of Melanie (Weaver) Hursh of Stevens, Jared and Conrad Hursh, both at home; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Marian (Nolt) Hursh of Ephrata and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Laura (Martin) Hurst of Lititz.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jeremy and Kimberly Hursh.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 9:30 am, at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
