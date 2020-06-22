Joseph A. Viramontes Ii
Lebanon - SPC Joseph Anthony Viramontes II, 29, passed at his home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania and woke up in the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Joseph was born on Christmas Day, 1990 to Joseph A. Viramontes Sr. and Wendy Basselgia Viramontes. Joseph was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School. After graduation, Joseph followed in both of his parent's and his grandfather's footsteps and signed up to serve his country. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserves where he served with distinction as a combat medic for the 420th Engineer Company out of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Joseph's service included 1 year and 2 months in Afghanistan in 2012 and 2013. Joseph was most excited to return home to see his daughter Lily who was born just prior to his tour in Afghanistan. After returning home from Afghanistan, Joseph struggled with his many demons of war and fell victim to addiction like so many of his brothers in arms before him. Through all his struggles, Joseph's love of God, family, and country was unwavering. Joseph was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Charles Basselgia who meant the world to him. He was survived by many who loved him including his daughter Lily Viramontes, his mother Wendy Viramontes, his father Joseph Viramontes, his two sisters Amber Blauch and husband Andrew, and Katie Viramontes. He was also survived by his grandmothers Sandra Basselgia, Maria Dolores Perez, and great grandmother Mildred Ruhl; he also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large extended family that will miss him greatly. We will miss you Sobrino. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at Faith Baptist Church in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Viewing will be at 10:00 am at the church and his celebration of life service will be at 12:00 pm. Due to restrictions in the wake of Coronavirus the graveside service at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Wounded Warriors Project or to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.Rest easy Doc. You are at peace now. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








