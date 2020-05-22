|
|
Joseph A. Willman
Mulberry, FL - (1924-2020)
Joseph A. "Joe" Willman, 96, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brandon Regional Hospital. He was born in Lebanon, PA on February 27, 1924, the youngest of three children of Joseph and Mary (Hain) Willman.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years; Marie G (Seyfert) Willman and five children; Karl, Paul, Louise Dandridge, Edward, and Ruth Libert. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; David Miller, Susan (Willman) Mart, John Willman, Joanna (Dandridge) Abernathy, Karl Willman, Erik Willman, Katie Willman, Erica (Libert) Payne, Allison Libert, and Jonathan Willman; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Nicklas and Stephen, and his youngest daughter; Barbara "Barb" Neff.
He graduated from Lebanon High School, and spent his working years in the retail-meat business. Initially as a partner in Willman Brothers' Meats and later as the sole proprietor of Joe's Meats and Joe's Lebanon Bologna Company.
Joe and Marie were married at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church; but raised their family as members of St. Gertrude Parish, both of Lebanon, PA. After retirement to Barefoot Bay, Florida in 1984, they attended St Luke Catholic Church where they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
No services are planned at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Please send condolences to his wife, Marie, at 369 Oak Landing Dr, Mulberry, FL 33860.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020